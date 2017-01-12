South Shore Line train service has been "suspended until further notice" due to to extreme weather conditions in the Chicago area.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District said all trains were returning east to bring passengers back to their original stations as of 12:30 p.m.

"South Shore regrets having to take this action but weather conditions did not permit us to provide a reasonable level of service," the transit agency said.

Some passengers were stuck on trains near East Chicago and the Hedgewisch station for several hours.

The National Weather Service put a Freezing Rain Advisory into effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. Freezing rain or drizzle could cause ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch in Cook, Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Will, Kane and DeKalb counties, as well as Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.