Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

Snow continued to fall across the Chicago area Monday morning, dumping several inches in some suburbs, with even more possible.
In Chicago, the Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed nearly 350 snow plows and salt spreaders as the winter snow system began to move through the area late Sunday night.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire metro Chicago area and parts of Northwest Indiana until 1 p.m. Monday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning was also issued for Cook, DuPage and Lake counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the potential for heavy lake effect snow that could produce amounts higher than 6 inches in some areas.
See below for a full list of the latest snow totals reported across the area, according to the National Weather Service. (Note: This list will be updated as snow total reports come in)
As of 9:30 a.m.:
Illinois:
Waukegan: 5.5 inches
Gurnee: 5.1 inches
Bull Valley: 4.8 inches
Wonder Lake: 4.7 inches
Hebron: 4.5 inches
Harvard: 4.5 inches
Lincolnshire: 4 inches
Buffalo Grove: 4 inches
Mundelein: 4 inches
LaSalle: 3.5 inches
Northbrook: 3.5 inches
Glenview: 3.5 inches
Belvidere: 3.2 inches
Marengo: 3.2 inches
Lincolnwood: 3.1 inches
Chatsworth: 3 inches
Mount Prospect: 3 inches
Dixon: 3 inches
Cary: 3 inches
Ashton: 2.9 inches
Barrington: 2.8 inches
Park Ridge: 2.8 inches
Polo: 2.8 inches
Ottawa: 2.7 inches
Streator: 2.7 inches
Byron: 2.7 inches
Roscoe: 2.4 inches
Paw Paw: 2.4 inches
Rockford: 2.5 inches
Elk Grove Village: 2.5 inches
Elmhurst: 2.5 inches
Dixon: 2.5 inches
Downers Grove: 2.3 inches
Geneva: 2.3 inches
O'Hare: 2.2 inches
Genoa: 2.1 inches
La Grange Park: 2.1 inches
Fairbury: 2 inches
Hoffman Estates: 2 inches
Chicago: 2 inches
Oak Lawn: 2 inches
Ottawa: 2 inches
Steward: 2 inches
Lisle: 2 inches
Lombard: 2 inches
Evanston: 2 inches
Woodstock: 2 inches
Park Ridge: 1.9 inches
Elgin: 1.8 inches
Batavia: 1.8 inches
North Aurora: 1.8 inches
Willow Springs: 1.8 inches
Yorkville: 1.8 inches
Alsip: 1.7 inches
Batavia: 1.7 inches
Mendota: 1.7 inches
Rochelle: 1.7 inches
DeKalb: 1.6 inches
Crete: 1.6 inches
Midway: 1.6 inches
Chicago Ridge: 1.5 inches
Homewood: 1.5 inches
Aurora: 1.5 inches
Burr Ridge: 1.5 inches
Oswego: 1.5 inches
Plainfield: 1.5 inches
New Lenox: 1.5 inches
Lockport: 1.5 inches
Westmont: 1.5 inches
Bourbonnais: 1.4 inches
Sugar Grove: 1.4 inches
Manhattan: 1.4 inches
Worth: 1.3 inches
Mokena: 1.3 inches
Homer Glen: 1.2 inches
Romeoville: 1.2 inches
Joliet: 1.1 inches
Coal City: 1 inch
Dwight: 1 inches
Oak Park: 1 inch
Cortland: 1 inch
Minooka: 1 inch
Watseka: 1 inch
St. Charles: 1 inch
Naperville: 1 inch
Marseilles: 1 inch
Park Forest: 1 inch
Palos Park: 0.6 inches
Peotone: 0.5 inches
Northwest Indiana:
Gary: 2.5 inches
Portage: 2.5 inches
Merrillville: 1.8 inches
Valparaiso: 1.6 inches
Crown Point: 1.5 inches
Morocco: 1.5 inches
Hebron: 1.4 inches
De Motte: 1 inch
Rensselaer: 0.5 inches