Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for entire metro Chicago area until 1 p.m. before a Lake Effect Snow Watch begins this evening for select counties. NBC 5 meteorologist Andy Avalos is tracking it all.

Snow continued to fall across the Chicago area Monday morning, dumping several inches in some suburbs, with even more possible.

In Chicago, the Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed nearly 350 snow plows and salt spreaders as the winter snow system began to move through the area late Sunday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire metro Chicago area and parts of Northwest Indiana until 1 p.m. Monday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning was also issued for Cook, DuPage and Lake counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the potential for heavy lake effect snow that could produce amounts higher than 6 inches in some areas.

See below for a full list of the latest snow totals reported across the area, according to the National Weather Service. (Note: This list will be updated as snow total reports come in)

As of 9:30 a.m.:

Illinois:

Waukegan: 5.5 inches

Gurnee: 5.1 inches

Bull Valley: 4.8 inches

Wonder Lake: 4.7 inches

Hebron: 4.5 inches

Harvard: 4.5 inches

Lincolnshire: 4 inches

Buffalo Grove: 4 inches

Mundelein: 4 inches

LaSalle: 3.5 inches

Northbrook: 3.5 inches

Glenview: 3.5 inches

Belvidere: 3.2 inches

Marengo: 3.2 inches

Lincolnwood: 3.1 inches

Chatsworth: 3 inches

Mount Prospect: 3 inches

Dixon: 3 inches

Cary: 3 inches

Ashton: 2.9 inches

Barrington: 2.8 inches

Park Ridge: 2.8 inches

Polo: 2.8 inches

Ottawa: 2.7 inches

Streator: 2.7 inches

Byron: 2.7 inches

Roscoe: 2.4 inches

Paw Paw: 2.4 inches

Rockford: 2.5 inches

Elk Grove Village: 2.5 inches

Elmhurst: 2.5 inches

Dixon: 2.5 inches

Downers Grove: 2.3 inches

Geneva: 2.3 inches

O'Hare: 2.2 inches

Genoa: 2.1 inches

La Grange Park: 2.1 inches

Fairbury: 2 inches

Hoffman Estates: 2 inches

Chicago: 2 inches

Oak Lawn: 2 inches

Ottawa: 2 inches

Steward: 2 inches

Lisle: 2 inches

Lombard: 2 inches

Evanston: 2 inches

Woodstock: 2 inches

Park Ridge: 1.9 inches

Elgin: 1.8 inches

Batavia: 1.8 inches

North Aurora: 1.8 inches

Willow Springs: 1.8 inches

Yorkville: 1.8 inches

Alsip: 1.7 inches

Batavia: 1.7 inches

Mendota: 1.7 inches

Rochelle: 1.7 inches

DeKalb: 1.6 inches

Crete: 1.6 inches

Midway: 1.6 inches

Chicago Ridge: 1.5 inches

Homewood: 1.5 inches

Aurora: 1.5 inches

Burr Ridge: 1.5 inches

Oswego: 1.5 inches

Plainfield: 1.5 inches

New Lenox: 1.5 inches

Lockport: 1.5 inches

Westmont: 1.5 inches

Bourbonnais: 1.4 inches

Sugar Grove: 1.4 inches

Manhattan: 1.4 inches

Worth: 1.3 inches

Mokena: 1.3 inches

Homer Glen: 1.2 inches

Romeoville: 1.2 inches

Joliet: 1.1 inches

Coal City: 1 inch

Dwight: 1 inches

Oak Park: 1 inch

Cortland: 1 inch

Minooka: 1 inch

Watseka: 1 inch

St. Charles: 1 inch

Naperville: 1 inch

Marseilles: 1 inch

Park Forest: 1 inch

Palos Park: 0.6 inches

Peotone: 0.5 inches

Northwest Indiana:

Gary: 2.5 inches

Portage: 2.5 inches

Merrillville: 1.8 inches

Valparaiso: 1.6 inches

Crown Point: 1.5 inches

Morocco: 1.5 inches

Hebron: 1.4 inches

De Motte: 1 inch

Rensselaer: 0.5 inches