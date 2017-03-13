Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area | NBC Chicago
Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

    A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for entire metro Chicago area until 1 p.m. before a Lake Effect Snow Watch begins this evening for select counties. NBC 5 meteorologist Andy Avalos is tracking it all.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    Snow continued to fall across the Chicago area Monday morning, dumping several inches in some suburbs, with even more possible. 

    In Chicago, the Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed nearly 350 snow plows and salt spreaders as the winter snow system began to move through the area late Sunday night.

    A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire metro Chicago area and parts of Northwest Indiana until 1 p.m. Monday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning was also issued for Cook, DuPage and Lake counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the potential for heavy lake effect snow that could produce amounts higher than 6 inches in some areas.

    See below for a full list of the latest snow totals reported across the area, according to the National Weather Service. (Note: This list will be updated as snow total reports come in) 

    As of 9:30 a.m.:

    Illinois:

    Waukegan: 5.5 inches

    Gurnee: 5.1 inches

    Bull Valley: 4.8 inches

    Wonder Lake: 4.7 inches

    Hebron: 4.5 inches

    Harvard: 4.5 inches

    Lincolnshire: 4 inches

    Buffalo Grove: 4 inches

    Mundelein: 4 inches

    LaSalle: 3.5 inches

    Northbrook: 3.5 inches

    Glenview: 3.5 inches

    Belvidere: 3.2 inches

    Marengo: 3.2 inches

    Lincolnwood: 3.1 inches

    Chatsworth: 3 inches

    Mount Prospect: 3 inches

    Dixon: 3 inches

    Cary: 3 inches

    Ashton: 2.9 inches

    Barrington: 2.8 inches

    Park Ridge: 2.8 inches

    Polo: 2.8 inches

    Ottawa: 2.7 inches

    Streator: 2.7 inches

    Byron: 2.7 inches

    Roscoe: 2.4 inches

    Paw Paw: 2.4 inches

    Rockford: 2.5 inches

    Elk Grove Village: 2.5 inches

    Elmhurst: 2.5 inches

    Dixon: 2.5 inches

    Downers Grove: 2.3 inches

    Geneva: 2.3 inches

    O'Hare: 2.2 inches

    Genoa: 2.1 inches

    La Grange Park: 2.1 inches

    Fairbury: 2 inches

    Hoffman Estates: 2 inches

    Chicago: 2 inches

    Oak Lawn: 2 inches

    Steward: 2 inches

    Lisle: 2 inches

    Lombard: 2 inches

    Evanston: 2 inches

    Woodstock: 2 inches

    Park Ridge: 1.9 inches

    Elgin: 1.8 inches

    Batavia: 1.8 inches

    North Aurora: 1.8 inches

    Willow Springs: 1.8 inches

    Yorkville: 1.8 inches

    Alsip: 1.7 inches

    Batavia: 1.7 inches

    Mendota: 1.7 inches

    Rochelle: 1.7 inches

    DeKalb: 1.6 inches

    Crete: 1.6 inches

    Midway: 1.6 inches

    Chicago Ridge: 1.5 inches

    Homewood: 1.5 inches

    Aurora: 1.5 inches

    Burr Ridge: 1.5 inches

    Oswego: 1.5 inches

    Plainfield: 1.5 inches

    New Lenox: 1.5 inches

    Lockport: 1.5 inches

    Westmont: 1.5 inches

    Bourbonnais: 1.4 inches

    Sugar Grove: 1.4 inches

    Manhattan: 1.4 inches

    Worth: 1.3 inches

    Mokena: 1.3 inches

    Homer Glen: 1.2 inches

    Romeoville: 1.2 inches

    Joliet: 1.1 inches

    Coal City: 1 inch

    Dwight: 1 inches

    Oak Park: 1 inch

    Cortland: 1 inch

    Minooka: 1 inch

    Watseka: 1 inch

    St. Charles: 1 inch

    Naperville: 1 inch

    Marseilles: 1 inch

    Park Forest: 1 inch

    Palos Park: 0.6 inches

    Peotone: 0.5 inches

    Northwest Indiana:

    Gary: 2.5 inches

    Portage: 2.5 inches

    Merrillville: 1.8 inches

    Valparaiso: 1.6 inches

    Crown Point: 1.5 inches

    Morocco: 1.5 inches

    Hebron: 1.4 inches

    De Motte: 1 inch

    Rensselaer: 0.5 inches

