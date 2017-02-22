Small Fire at McCormick Place Extinguished

A small fire was extinguished at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago after a piece of lift equipment caught fire Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The fire was a "minor incident" that caused a small amount of damage, according to McCormick Place's press office, that happened around 2:30 p.m.

Smoke was reportedly lingering in the exhibition hall after the fire was put out shortly before 4 p.m. and fire trucks could be seen outside the building.

There were no injuries, officials said.

The fire started in the south end of the building in one of the halls used for the Chicago Auto Show, officials said.