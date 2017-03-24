North Suburban Family's Home Burglarized While They Slept, Minivan Stolen: Police | NBC Chicago
North Suburban Family's Home Burglarized While They Slept, Minivan Stolen: Police

    Someone entered the home of a sleeping family in north suburban Wilmette stealing electronics and the family’s minivan—and the crime might be connected to auto burglaries nearby, police said Friday.

    Police said they responded to a home on the 400 block of Sandy Lane after a family said someone came into their home overnight while they slept and made off with a television, computer monitors and various pieces of small electronic equipment in addition to their 2011 Honda Odyssey.

    The burglary might be connected to other overnight auto burglaries in the 200 block of Westmoreland and the 300 block of Sunset, police said. The vehicles were left unlocked, police said.

    “Solving this case is a priority for the Wilmette Police Department,” police said in a news release. “In the interim, we ask that you be vigilant in locking your doors and as always, contacting the Wilmette Police Department if you see or hear something suspicious, especially overnight.”

