A construction crew in Riverside unearthed human skeletal remains Thursday while working on a sewer separation project, police said.

The crew called 911 after the making the macabre discovery while operating an excavator near the 100 block of Bloomingbank Road. The first officer on the scene “immediately determined” the skeletal remains were human and contacted detectives, police said.

“It should be noted that this area is a well-documented Indian burial ground and skeletal remains have been found in this same general area in years past,” Riverside police said in a statement. “There is no indication at this point of any foul play, but Riverside Police must conduct the death investigation the same as they would at any other crime scene.”

Police said they are conducting a death investigation and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Evidence Technicians are on scene processing the remains for further investigation at the medical examiner's office.

A forensic anthropologist at the medical examiner’s office will examine the remains to try and determine how long they were in the ground and to figure out if they are related to the Indian burial ground.

The on scene medical examiner confirmed the bones are old, according to police.