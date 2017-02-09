Need a summer job? Six Flags Great America announced two job fairs to hire more than 3,000 workers for the summer season.

Jobs range from paid internships and entry-level positions to management-level openings. Positions are available throughout the park, including ride attendant for the park's new roller coaster, The Joker Free Fly Coaster.

Seasonal positions start at $9 per hour, which Six Flags points out is 75 cents above Illinois' minimum wage and $1.75 above Wisconsin's minimum wage.

Job fairs take place Feb. 11, Feb. 25, March 11 and March 25 at Six Flags, 542 N. Route 21 in Gurnee. Six Flags encourages candidates to apply online ahead of time, though walks-ins are welcome.

In a statement, the company pointed out the National Association of Business Resources recently named Six Flags to its list of the “Nation’s Best and Brightest Places to Work For.”

Employees of the park are offered benefits such as free park admission, private employee events, health benefits, flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, mentor programs, on-site training and rewards programs.