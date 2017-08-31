Six Flags Great America will soon debut one of its “most intense attractions” yet. The popular Gurnee amusement park announced Thursday that the world’s largest loop coaster will make its debut at the park in 2018. The record-breaking coaster will take riders forward and backward on a giant loop before suspending them completely upside down for “plenty of wicked hang-time.” “Six Flags continues to prove that innovation is in our DNA and we are thrilled to introduce yet another world-record breaking coaster to our impressive arsenal of thrill rides,” Park President Hank Salemi said in a statement. “Standing at 100 feet tall, this is an experience our guests cannot get anywhere else on the planet. With the multiple inversions and record hang-time, this new coaster packs a punch and is going to be one of our most intense attractions.” Scroll down to see photos and more facts about the new coaster.