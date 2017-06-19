The Chicago area could see some rain at the start of the work week and it appears the wet weather may stay in the forecast for a while.

After a pleasant start to the day, the area is set to see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late morning and afternoon hours.

While the storms aren’t expected to be severe, they could bring with them the chance for hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Temperatures will stay cooler Monday with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

Conditions are expected to dry up by the evening hours but the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday.

By Thursday morning, another chance for storms moves in, continuing through Friday.