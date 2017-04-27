Shots Fired Outside South Loop Portillo's: FBI

Shots were fired in the parking lot of a Portillo's restaurant in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon, according to the FBI.

A spokesman for the FBI's Chicago office said agents were pulling into the parking lot of the popular restaurant when they heard gunshots. The agents got out of their vehicle near Canal and Taylor Streets and detained at least one person until Chicago police arrived at the scene, said Garrett Croon.

No injuries were reported and no agents fired shots, Croon said.

Further information on what happened wasn't immediately available. Chicago police could not immediately confirm the shooting.

