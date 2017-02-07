Police Respond to Palatine Walmart After Shots Fired Call

Police responded to a Walmart in suburban Palatine Tuesday evening after receiving a report of shots fired.

Police initially said the shots were fired outside of the Walmart, at 1555 Rand Road, but later said the shots were fired elsewhere. Police did not say where the incident began or where the shooting occurred.

Police responded to the big box store, at 1555 Rand Road, about 7:30 p.m., Palatine police confirmed.

The store remained open.

"We are working with Palatine Police and since it's an open investigation all questions must be referred to them," said Charles Crowson, a spokesman for Walmart.

Reporters at the scene saw blood on the sidewalk at the front entrance which was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Police officers and squad cars were in the parking lot.

