Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway Leaves Driver Wounded

A driver was wounded in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Friday morning. Lisa Chavarria reports. (Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017)

A driver was wounded in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Friday morning.

Police said the driver of an SUV was shot while traveling southbound on the roadway at about 2 a.m. A passenger in the vehicle drove him to Holy Cross Hospital, but he was later transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

The shooting shut down local lanes of the expressway between 55th Street and 63rd Street as police investigated and looked for shell casings.

The lanes remained closed for several hours Friday morning and were reopened at about 6 a.m.



