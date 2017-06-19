Shooting Reported Near Suburban Mosque

A shooting reported late Sunday night near a northwest suburban mosque is under investigation, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Potter Road and Suffield Street in Des Plaines, according to Cook County Sheriff's spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

The Islamic Community Center of Des Plaines is located in the area and reports from the scene indicated a service had ended just before the shooting took place.

Ansari said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was not directed at the mosque, but an investigation remained ongoing.

