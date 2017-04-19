Students Planned Shooting at Skokie Middle School: Police | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Students Planned Shooting at Skokie Middle School: Police

By Richard Ray

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Boston

    Two students were planning to commit a school shooting "in the near future" at a middle school in north suburban Skokie, police announced Wendesday.

    Officials from McCracken Middle School contacted Skokie police Wednesday morning about 10:37 a.m., police said in a news release, to inform them of the plan. The two students, who are both juveniles, are in police custody, according to authorities. Three other students, who were suspected of knowing about the alleged plan, were interviewed and released to their parents.

    School District 73.5 officials are working with the Skokie Police Department in the investigation.

    Police say the threat is “no longer viable” and no details would be released at this time.

    McCracken was closed briefly in 2014 after threats were made toward students on Instagram.

    Anyone with information or details related to the incident is encouraged to contact Skokie police by calling 847-933-TIPS.

    Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices