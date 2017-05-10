Shocking Video Shows Close Call That Left Suburban Deputy Injured | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Shocking Video Shows Close Call That Left Suburban Deputy Injured

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Newly-released video shows the shocking moment a driver’s quick turn put a Kendall County Sheriff’s deputy’s life in danger.

    (Published 50 minutes ago)

    Newly-released video shows the shocking moment a driver’s quick turn put a Kendall County Sheriff’s deputy’s life in danger.

    The sheriff’s office released the heart-stopping video less than a month after the close call injured Deputy Robyn Williams on the side of Eldamain Road near Schaefer Road outside Yorkville, the Chicago Tribune reports.

    Williams was standing with a car in a ditch when a passing SUV lost control and struck another car before hitting the car in the ditch, video shows.

    Williams, who was narrowly missed in the crash, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Another driver in the crash was also transported for treatment.

    The driver of the SUV was cited for driving too fast for conditions and not having valid registration, the Tribune reported.

    The crash shut down Eldamain Road for nearly two hours.

    Published 50 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices