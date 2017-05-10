Newly-released video shows the shocking moment a driver’s quick turn put a Kendall County Sheriff’s deputy’s life in danger.

The sheriff’s office released the heart-stopping video less than a month after the close call injured Deputy Robyn Williams on the side of Eldamain Road near Schaefer Road outside Yorkville, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Williams was standing with a car in a ditch when a passing SUV lost control and struck another car before hitting the car in the ditch, video shows.

Williams, who was narrowly missed in the crash, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Another driver in the crash was also transported for treatment.

The driver of the SUV was cited for driving too fast for conditions and not having valid registration, the Tribune reported.

The crash shut down Eldamain Road for nearly two hours.