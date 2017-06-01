'She Said Yes!': Cubs' Rizzo Tweets Engagement Photo

Now she gets a ring, too.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo announced in a tweet Thursday he’s the “luckiest guy in the world” after his girlfriend Emily Vakos said “yes.”

“Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo,” the tweet, paired with a picture of the newly engaged couple on Lake Michigan, reads.

The picture shows Vakos in a floral dress and Rizzo in a black T-shirt embracing on what appears to be the back of a boat with the Chicago skyline in the background.

Vakos’ new ring is easy to notice—but Rizzo doesn’t seem to be wearing his World Series Championship ring.