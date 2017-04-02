Shamrock Shuffle Steps Off in Chicago

Thousands of shufflers will take over Chicago streets early Sunday for the annual kick off to outdoor running season in the city.

The 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K steps off Sunday morning, bringing elite athletes, enthusiasts and beginning runners together along a scenic course throughout downtown Chicago.

Watch Live How to Watch the Shamrock Shuffle Live

New this year, shufflers also had the option of doing a 2-mile walk along the lakefront.

Despite the threat of rain Sunday, shufflers were met with cloudy skies and mild weather conditions as they prepared to take off.

The first wave of runners crosses the starting line at 8:30 a.m.