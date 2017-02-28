Threat of Severe Weather for Chicago Area Tuesday

Tuesday will bring strong winds, near record warmth and the threat of severe storms to the Chicago area.

The morning begins cloudy and mild, with a few spotty showers, before turning windy and much warmer throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the upper 50s to low 60s, nearing the record high of 62 degrees for the final day of February.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms re-develop in the late afternoon and evening, with strong to severe storms likely. Large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Damaging winds are also expected, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Strong to severe storms will weaken and taper to showers overnight, turning much cooler as temperatures fall into the 40s.

While the threat of severe weather subsides for Wednesday, the wet conditions remain.

Wednesday will be cloudy, windy, and much colder with light rain that is likely to mix with snow before transitioning into snow showers in the late afternoon and evening.