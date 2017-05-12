Multiple schools were under a soft lockdown Friday after two people were shot in a northwest suburb, according to authorities.

Multiple Schools on Soft Lockdown After 2 Shot in Palatine

Multiple schools were under a soft lockdown Friday after two people were shot in a northwest suburb, according to authorities.

Police said gunshots were reported around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of Randville Drive, where officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both people were treated at the scene and transported to area hospitals with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Schools in Districts 15 and 11 were placed on a soft lockdown with officers assigned to each school as police investigated the shooting.

Among the schools on lockdown were Palatine High School, Virginia Lake Elementary School and Jane Addams Elementary School.

“A soft lockdown means that students and staff are going about their regular school day inside the building, while visitors to the school will be stopped from entering and students are not able to leave,” A Facebook post from District 15 read.

The lockdown was lifted just after noon, school officials said.

Afternoon kindergarten was canceled at Virginia Lake Elementary School.

Further details on what happened weren't immediately released.

