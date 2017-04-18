Several Displaced in Northwest Side Apartment Building Fire

Residents were forced to run to escape from their homes after an apartment fire began to spread to other buildings overnight in Albany Park. NBC 5's Regina Waldroup reports.

An apartment building fire left several people displaced early Tuesday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in a two-story apartment building at 4940 North Monticello in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood. The building was being rehabbed at the time, police said.

Large flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure as firefighters battled the fast-moving blaze. After a portion of the building collapsed, the fast-moving fire then spread to the occupied apartments on both sides of the building, firefighters said.

No one was injured in the blaze, but several residents were forced from their homes, fire officials said.

Neighbors told NBC 5 the apartment building where the fire began had been under construction for about two years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.