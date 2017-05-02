Sen. Durbin Undergoes Outpatient Procedure at Northwestern

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin will remain in Illinois for the remainder of the week after undergoing a procedure at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago Tuesday.

Durbin had a catheter ablation after his recent physical found a condition known as atrial flutter, his office said.

Atrial flutter is "a common abnormal heart rythm," according to the Heart Rythm Society.

The catheter ablation, which his office, citing the American Heart Association, said was a "low-risk outpatient procedure where the catheter emits a pule of painless radiofrequency energy which destroys the abnormal heart tissue and correct the irregular heartbeat," was performed Tuesday morning.

“I anticipate that this heart tune-up will give my classic roadster many more miles of reliable service,” Durbin said in a statement. “My Congressional colleagues who want to cut funding for medical research and take away health insurance for millions of Americans should remember that all of us are only one diagnosis away from needing the best care for ourselves and the people we love.”