Sen. Daniel Biss announced Monday he is joining the growing list of Democrats challenging Gov. Bruce Rauner in his bid for re-election in 2018.

Biss, who represents the 9th District, announced his candidacy during a Facebook live, saying he "plans to build a movement to take our state back from wealthy and insider interests."

Biss joins Chicago Democrat Chris Kennedy and Ald. Ameya Pawar, who both threw their hats in the ring earlier this year.

Chicago billionaire J.B. Pritzker also recently filed to create an exploratory committee to run for Illinois governor in 2018.

Biss, an Evanston resident, is a former University of Chicago math professor with a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and undergraduate degree from Harvard University.

He served in the House from 2011-2012 and has been a member of the Senate since 2013.