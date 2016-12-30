Kalee Dionne has the full New Year's weekend forecast for the Chicago area. (Published 2 hours ago)

Looks like Mother Nature plans to ring in the New Year with a nice surprise for revelers in the Chicago area.

The New Year’s Eve forecast looks to be mild and dry, making for ideal conditions for those heading out to Chi-Town Rising in downtown Chicago.

Temperature highs for the day are expected to sit around 40 degrees with partly- to mostly-cloudy skies.

By 10 p.m., the temperature looks to be around 32 degrees, dropping to near 29 degrees by midnight. Still, conditions look to stay dry throughout the evening, according to weather predictions Friday morning.

The New Year will also start off mild, with highs likely staying near 40 degrees once again.

The normal high for New Year’s Day in Chicago is 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The coldest high temperature on record is 5 degrees, which was recorded in 1969 and the highest New Year’s Day temperature on record is 65 degrees, set in 1876.

Last year, the high temperature for New Year’s Day was 31 degrees.