Local Artist Creates Amazing Chicago Drawings -- All on Etch A Sketch

    Young artist Jane Labowitch might be found taking inspiration at some of the most iconic places in Chicago, but her artwork isn't what many would consider traditional. 

    The 25-year-old from Detroit and current Logan Square resident doesn't use paper, a pencil or even a paintbrush for her works of art -- she uses an Etch A Sketch. 

    In a recent interview with Chicago Magazine, the young artist said she first got into Etch a Sketch artwork as a young child, a medium she now calls "unforgiving." She told the publication her favorite place to sketch in Chicago is both the Bean and the Art Institute. 

    Labowitch uses Instagram and her Etsy shop to promote her work, which includes family portraits and has been featured by Disney, the Chicago Blackhawks blog and more. 

    One drawing can take up to eight hours to complete, she told the magazine. 

    Take a look at some of the jaw-dropping Chicago pieces below:

