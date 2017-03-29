Security Questions Remain for New Plaza at Wrigley Field

There will undoubtedly be plenty of excitement surrounding the new plaza outside Wrigley Field this season, but with less than two weeks until the team's home opener, questions still remain about security surrounding the park.

The new area called The Park at Wrigley is scheduled to officially open to the public on April 10, the day of the Cubs’ home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Still, area Alderman Tom Tunney says city, state and federal law enforcement agencies are still finalizing a security plan for the plaza.

While Tunney said he does not favor closing the major Clark and Addison intersection outside the iconic ballpark, he noted "everything is being discussed."

"Don't worry about the details of it, we'll get that to you at the right time," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Wednesday. "Just note the most important thing for people to know about is that there is going to be a security plan not just for opening day but for the season."

The area, which stands on the west side of the stadium, will only be open to ticket holders on game days, but it will also be open on non-game days as well.

For area residents, the plaza will mean more than just shops and restaurants. Beginning on June 15, Green City Market will begin operating a farmer’s market on a weekly basis at the plaza during weeks when the Cubs don’t have Thursday games.

The market will be open on at least 12 dates during the summer and early fall, and it will feature plenty of cooking programs and seasonal ingredients for Wrigleyville residents to utilize.

In addition to the farmer’s market, the plaza will also host a series of movie nights outside of the stadium. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the first movie night will be hosted on June 14 when the film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will open up the “Movies in the Park” series.

Finally, a “Craft & Cuisine” night is one of the first public events scheduled for the plaza, and it will take place on May 13 and 14, according to Crain’s.

"It's still a work in progress," Tunney said.