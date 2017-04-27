A 37-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Cook County judge this week on Chicago's South Side, police announced Wednesday. Trina Orlando reports.

A second person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Cook County judge in Chicago was transported to the hospital during questioning Wednesday, authorities said.

Chicago police said officers were attempting to question the man when he "requested to be transported to a hospital for possible hypertension or diabetes related issues."

"We are awaiting information from doctors," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The man had not been charged as of Thursday morning.

A 37-year-old man has already been charged in the fatal shooting, which happened during a robbery on Chicago's South Side earlier this month.

Chicago authorities said Joshua Smith, who had turned himself in for questioning, was charged with murder, attempted murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the murder of Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles.

Police say Smith was the getaway driver who may have helped others involved in the plot.

Myles, 66, was fatally shot just before 5 a.m. April 10 outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest, police said.

Police said a 52-year-old woman walked out of a house and encountered the gunman. Words were exchanged, and the suspect shot her in the leg. Myles heard arguing and the gunshot and came to the aid of the woman, a friend who he worked out with daily, according to police.

Myles "exchanged words with the offender," Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said, and he was shot multiple times.

Police said they believe the robbery was "targeted" but Myles was not the intended target.

"It's a direct attack on the criminal justice system that keeps our society safe," First Deputy Superintendent of Police Kevin Navarro said. "You have our word that we will not let Judge Myles' life be lost in vain, and we will hold his killer accountable."

Detectives investigating the shooting death are now considering the assailants possibly targeted who they believe was the judge's girlfriend for "personal reasons," the Chicago Tribune reports, citing law enforcement sources.

According to the Tribune, Smith is related to a man who was once married to Myles' girlfriend. The newspaper reports the woman ended the marriage two years ago after she discovered her then-husband was a bigamist. The ex-husband reportedly secured an emergency order of protection against the woman after he said she threatened to shoot him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives.