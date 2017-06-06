Sears Closing 72 Stores Nationwide: Report

Illinois-based Sears has added 72 stores to its list in addition to the approximately 180 others it announced would close this year, according to a new report.

Business Insider reports the list was shared internally Tuesday and includes 16 Sears stores and 49 Kmarts—as well as seven auto centers.

Most of the stores will close in September, according to the report.

Sears did not immediately respond to NBC 5's request comment.

Here’s the full list, according to Business Insider:

Sears

• Chico, CA, store 2048

• Dalton, GA, store 2615

• Biloxi, MS, store 2256

• Asheboro, NC, store 2645

• Minot, ND, store 2152

• Vineland, NJ, store 2374

• Columbus, OH, store 1150

• Elyria, OH, store 1310

• Columbus, OH, store 1370

• Franklin, OH, store 2940

• Midwest City, OK, store 1261

• Richmond, VA, store 1445

• Columbia, SC, store 1525

• Texarkana, TX, store 2567

• Sherman, TX, store 2627

• St. George, UT, store 2220

Kmart

• Dothan, AL, store 3082

• Muscle Shoals, AL, store 7045

• Little Rock, AR, store 3120

• Bullhead City (Riviera), AZ, store 3375

• Blythe, CA, store 3881

• Sacramento, CA, store 4117

• Manteca, CA, store 4862

• Fort Oglethorpe, GA, store 3083

• Calhoun, GA, store 9625

• Iowa City, IA, store 4315

• Marshalltown, IA, store 7583

• Mishawaka, IN, store 4152

• Newburyport, MA, store 9147

• Elkton, MD, store 9524

• Traverse City, MI, store 3009

• West Branch, MI, store 3864

• Cheboygan, MI, store 9245

• Mantua, NJ, store 3060

• Manahawkin, NJ, store 3641

• Las Cruces, NM, store 3682

• Alamogordo, NM, store 9119

• Las Vegas, NV, store 3680

• Henderson, NV, store 3857

• Sparks, NV, store 4151

• Liverpool, NY, store 3352

• Malone, NY, store 3943

• Cortland, NY, store 7134

• Watertown, NY, store 7432

• Wooster, OH, store 4875

• Streetsboro, OH, store 9676

• Tulsa, OK, store 4473

• Roseburg, OR, store 7580

• Butler, PA, store 4771

• Belle Vernon, PA, store 7120

• Indiana, PA, store 7217

• Summerville, SC, store 3606

• Seneca, SC, store 9320

• Madison, TN, store 4093

• Johnson City, TN, store 7353

• El Paso, TX, store 3491

• El Paso, TX, store 7347

• Virginia Beach, VA, store 3560

• Virginia Beach, VA, store 3801

• West Allis, WI, store 3618

• La Crosse, WI, store 4089

• Medford, WI, store 7656

• Lewisburg, WV, store 7582

• Sheridan, WY, store 9074

• Spanish Fork, UT, store 7425

Sears Auto Center

• Elyria, OH, store 6060

• Midwest City, OK, store 6509

• Columbia, SC, store 6013

• Texarkana, TX, store 6739

• Sherman, TX, store 6929

• St. George, UT, store 2653

• Richmond, VA, store 7505