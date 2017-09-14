Multiple southwest suburban schools were placed on soft lockdown Thursday afternoon for police activity in the area.

La Grange officials said police activity was reported near Brainard Avenue and Plainfield Road involving the Chicago Police Department and U.S. Marshall.

Both campuses of Lyons Township High School, La Grange District 102 schools, St. Cletus, St. Johns and Spring/Gurrie schools were all placed on soft lockdown, officials said.

Lyons Township High School said it received word that a robbery in Chicago resulted in a car chase that ended in nearby Countryside. A suspect was on the loose following the crash, authorities said.

"We were told that three individuals were apprehended and one individual fled the scene," the school wrote on its website just before 2 p.m. "We have been and will continue to be in close contact with both the Western Springs and LaGrange police departments. We do not believe that our students or staff are in danger, but as a precautionary measure, we will remain in soft lockdown until given the all-clear from local police."

The soft lockdown meant no outdoor student activities would take place and building access from the outside was restricted. Students remained in their classrooms and movement within the building was "minimal."

Western Springs Deputy Chief Daniel Albrecht said the incident began just before 11:30 a.m. when suspects in a vehicle crashed into another car at 55th and Brainard, just outside Fuller Car Wash.

One man remained at large, Albrecht said. The man was said to be wearing dark pants, a white shirt and had a goatee.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash but witnesses reported ambulances were at the scene.

It was not known how long the schools would remain on soft lockdown, but La Grange District 102 said just before 3 p.m. its lockdown had be lifted.

