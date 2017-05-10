A report of a person with a weapon that prompted the lockdown of a high school on Chicago's South Side Wednesday was not bonafide, according to police.

DuSable Leadership Academy, in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, was placed on lockdown around 3:30 p.m. and police were on the scene investigating.

However, around 5 p.m., Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the incident was "not bonafide," adding, "No weapons found after canine search. Could have resulted from a prank call. School re-opened."



Further details were not immediately available and school officials did not respond to request for comment.