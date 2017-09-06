Live from Chicago it’s Saturday night – the exhibit.

A new exhibition is coming to Chicago and bringing with a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic NBC sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”

“Saturday Night Live: The Experience” will open Oct. 21 at the Museum of Broadcast Communications, officials announced.

The 12,000-square-foot exhibition aims to “chronicle the history of NBC’s iconic franchise while taking visitors through its notiriously hectic weekly schedule.”

Among the features are replicas of the office of executive producer Lorne Michaels, the writers room, control room, original sets, costumes, props, scripts and hundreds of other artifacts. There will even be a full-scale replica recreation of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the show’s longtime New York home.

“We are thrilled to have the Museum of Broadcast Communications chosen as the next home of Saturday Night Live: The Experience,” Larry Wert, chairman of the Museum of Broadcast Communications. “It is a perfect fit for Chicago since countless actors and writers cut their comedic chops here before being discovered by SNL, and we are going to have a lot of fun with this. Saturday Night Live has never been hotter and we are excited to add this to the historic significance of the museum.”

Chicago will be the second stop on a national tour of the exhibit.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 8 with prices ranging between $20-25.

SNL’s highly-anticipated 43rd season begins Sept. 30 with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z.