At a suburban cemetery outside of Chicago, an outraged mother addressed reporters Wednesday at the burial site of her daughter who died at the "sadistic" hands of a "satanic cult" in 1982.

Lorraine Borowski's daughter, 21-year-old Lorry Ann, was a beautiful, and independent young woman who loved life, family says, when she was abducted, tortured, mutilated and killed in 1982. One of the four men convicted in the killing--Thomas Kokoraleis--could soon walk free.

Members of the Chicago Ripper Crew, described as a satanic cult by the Borowski's family attorney, Gloria Allred, are believed to have killed more than a dozen other women in the 1980s.

"Please God I don't want anyone to suffer like my daughter did and all the other girls," Lorraine said at the graveyard press conference.

Lorry Ann was kidnapped outside the real estate office where she worked. She left behind her shoes, keys, purse and other belongings outside the front of the office.

She was found dead five months later in a Clarendon Hills cemetery.

"All I know is that the man who took Lorry away from me and every one else who loved her could soon be living a few blocks away and that scares the hell out of all of us," said family friend Liz Suriano.

Kokoraleis pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

By Illinois day-for-day sentencing laws at the time, his sentence would be served after 35 years--on Sept 29. 2017.

"This man has terrorized and committed the ultimate act of violence against this family and they never want him to walk the streets ever again," said Gloria Allred, the Borowski family attorney.

The other members of the crew, Kokoraleis' brother Andrew was executed, Edward Spreitzer was sentenced to death and Robin Gecht is serving a 120 year sentence.

If Thomas Kokoraleis is released this month he'll serve three years supervised release.

At the Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, where Lorry Ann is buried, her family says justice has not been served.

"I felt there was some justice when Kokoraleis was sentenced to 70 years in prison I thought that he would die in prison," Borowski said. "I don't want him out cause I'm afraid that he may hurt someone else."

The family's attorney says the only legal path at this time is a possible civil commitment.

The DuPage County state's attorney must file a petition for a hearing to prove Kokoraleis is a sexually violent person.

There was no comment from the states attorney's office Wednesday on whether or not that will happen.

Sources told the Chicago Tribune prosecutors may try to thwart his release, but a spokesman for the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office said they could not comment on that.

A Change.org petition has been started by Borowski’s brother seeking to stop Kokoraleis’ parole.