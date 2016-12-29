Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife Sandi Jackson leave the federal court house after being sentenced to prison, August 14, 2013 in Washington, DC. Jackson was sentenced to 30 months in prison for using $750, 000 in campaign money to pay for living expenses and luxury items. His wife received a 12-month prison term.

Former Ald. Sandi Jackson claimed in court filings this week that she is currently out of work, selling her belongings and borrowing from friends to make ends meet, while her husband, former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., has a monthly income of at least $10,250 a month, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jackson is currently seeking a divorce from the former Congressman. The couple pleaded guilty to a list of felonies in 2013 and subsequently served staggered jail sentences.

The former City Council member reportedly filed for divorce in Washington, while her husband filed in Cook County. The couple is scheduled to appear in court in Washington on Tuesday and again in Cook County on Wednesday, but it’s still unclear where the case will be heard.

The Jacksons, who have been married for 25 years, are grappling with a list of issues including custody of their two children, and her request for child support, alimony and attorney’s fees, the Tribune reports.

According to the report, Jackson said her husband is living in a house without a mortgage while their other mortgage is in arrears. She also claimed Jackson Jr. has failed to contribute to the mortgage or any household expenses since September, something the former Congressman’s lawyer refuted.

The former alderman reportedly plans to ask that the Cook County case be dismissed, according to the report.

Jackson Jr. pleaded guilty in 2013 to charges he illegally spent campaign funds on a variety of expensive items, like a $4,600 fedora owned by Michael Jackson and a $1,200 reversible mink parka. Sandi Jackson pleaded guilty to a tax fraud charge that stemmed from the same case.