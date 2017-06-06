A SWAT team was responding to a busy intersection on Chicago’s Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon after an armed robbery, police confirmed.

A SWAT team was responding to a busy intersection on Chicago’s Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon after an armed robbery, police confirmed.

The SWAT team was responding to the Logan Square neighborhood near Diversey Parkway and Kedzie Avenue, police said. The situation started, police said, as an armed robbery at in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The robbery did not occur at a bank but the FBI was assisting Chicago police with resources, the FBI confirmed.