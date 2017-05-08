Ross to Hold Book Signing at Suburban Shop Next Month

Grandpa Rossy is coming back to the Chicago area next month.

The retired Cubs catcher who captured the hearts of fans during the team’s World Series run will hold a book signing at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville.

The ticketed event takes place at noon June 1, with fans getting their own copy of David Ross’ “Teammate,” plus admission to a book signing and photo line.

Tickets, which are being sold for $33, admit one family.

The store notes that no outside memorabilia will be allowed during the signing, but fans can get each book signed along with a photo with the author.

Ross played a significant role for the Cubs during the 2016 season, serving as the team’s veteran leader in the locker room and a calming influence on players like Anthony Rizzo. His nickname of “Grandpa Rossy” was adopted by teammates and fans alike, and it was Ross who was carried off on his teammates’ shoulders when they completed their epic World Series comeback against the Cleveland Indians in November.

Ross’ memoir, “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages,” was scheduled to be released in early May. Earlier reports have indicated the book’s film rights have already been purchased and that it will be developed into a movie.



