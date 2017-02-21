US Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL) leaves after a House Republican Conference meeting September 29, 2015 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. House Republicans met to discuss GOP agenda including the government funding bill.

Congressman Peter Roskam is making changes for future telephone town halls after repeated questions from NBC 5 of how his Tele-Town Halls have been conducted.

In the past, those interested in participating had to register on Roskam's campaign website and agree to receive campaign emails, texts and other literature.

NBC 5 questioned if Roskam was using the information to later solicit donations and campaign mailers. A week after those initial questions were raised, David Pasch, Roskam's spokesman says "the following language was added to the Tele-Town Hall sign up page:

"The information provided will only be used for Roskam for Congress telephone town halls. It will not be shared with other organizations or used for fundraising purposes."

Roskam has said he wanted to avoid the "circus" atmosphere at recent Town Halls. Last week more than 18 thousand registered for his Tele-Town Hall, however there were complaints of dropped calls. Later Roskam's staff posted the audio of that Tele-Town Hall on his website, but again those interested in listening had to register first. The new disclaimer was posted today.