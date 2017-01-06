Cubs' Rizzo Tweets After Fort Lauderdale Shootings Friday | NBC Chicago
Cubs' Rizzo Tweets After Fort Lauderdale Shootings Friday

    Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is known for his buoyant personality and his constant smile, but Friday was a somber day for the star and for many other Florida residents.

    On Friday, a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport took the lives of several travelers and wounded many more, and for Rizzo, the violence hit close to home, as his parents were travelling through the area.

    Fortunately for Rizzo, his parents were not hurt during the incident, but his thoughts were still with those affected  by the tragedy:

    According to several news outlets, at least five people were killed and eight were injured when a gunman opened fire in the airport, and the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

