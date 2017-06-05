Anthony Rizzo talks about how the team celebrated his engagement last week.

Anthony Rizzo brought fireworks to Chicago in more ways than one last week.

Aside from helping his team to a Friday victory that broke a six-game losing streak against one of the Cubs' biggest rivals, he also lit up the sky while proposing to girlfriend Emily Vakos the night before.

Rizzo revealed a few details on his exciting proposal to Vakos over the weekend, including how the team celebrated the big move Friday night.

"We’re on the boat on Lake Michigan, had some fireworks go off," Rizzo said. "It was great. She was totally surprised so that’s what I wanted. I somehow kept that one under wraps."

But Vakos wasn't the only one Rizzo gave a ring to last week, and former teammate Dexter Fowler was quick to take notice.

Fowler knew about Rizzo's planned proposal and said he texted Rizzo after it happened, writing, "Good thing you practiced giving out rings."

Rizzo presented Fowler with the World Series ring Friday.

The team also celebrate Rizzo following the engagement with a post-game cake. Though it appears most of that cake ended up in Rizzo's face.

"We celebrated, brought everyone in, they got me a nice cake, engagement cake, wore it right in my face - it was awesome," Rizzo said. "Tasted better too after a victory."



Rizzo announced his engagement in a tweet Thursday, saying he’s the “luckiest guy in the world” after Vakos said “yes.”

“Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo,” the tweet, paired with a picture of the newly engaged couple on Lake Michigan, reads.

The picture shows Vakos in a floral dress and Rizzo in a black T-shirt embracing on what appears to be the back of a boat with the Chicago skyline in the background.

Congratulatory tweets streamed in minutes after the announcement--from heartbroken female fans to the joyous Cubs mascot Clark himself.

As for any marriage advice from his coach, Joe Maddon had a simple answer.

"Enjoy the moment," he said.