Rideshare Driver Shot in South Loop: Police

A rideshare driver was shot in the leg while driving in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

Police said a dark colored van pulled alongside the victim and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene around 5:52 p.m. on the 300 block of West Cermak Road.

The woman, 31, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said. A male passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was unharmed, according to police.

Police did not say which rideshare company the driver was working for at the time of the shooting.

No arrests had been made and Area Central detectives were investigating.