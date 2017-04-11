Rideshare Driver Shot in South Loop: Police | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Rideshare Driver Shot in South Loop: Police

By Richard Ray

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A rideshare driver was shot in the leg while driving in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

    Police said a dark colored van pulled alongside the victim and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene around 5:52 p.m. on the 300 block of West Cermak Road.

    The woman, 31, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said. A male passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was unharmed, according to police.

    Police did not say which rideshare company the driver was working for at the time of the shooting.

    No arrests had been made and Area Central detectives were investigating.

    Published 50 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices