Chicagoans who say they’re angry and ready to curb the violence in their city gathered Thursday night near where a 2-year-old was shot to death earlier in the week.

Community Gathering Near Location of Triple Shooting Where Boy, 2, Died Sees Outpour of Emotion

A reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a gunman who opened fire on a vehicle, killing two people, including a 2-year-old boy, has grown to more than $10,000.

Community leaders announced Friday that more than a dozen South Side businesses have helped build the reward seeking information on Lavontay White's murder to at least $10,500.

"Someone out there knows something," said activist Sean Howard.

Lavontay was fatally shot in broad daylight in the 2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue Tuesday afternoon, one of three children murdered in Chicago in the past week. His pregnant aunt was wounded in the shooting and a 26-year-old man was also killed.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

No one was in custody in relation to Lavontay's death as of Friday afternoon, police said.