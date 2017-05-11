An Oregon senator is going all out to protest Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Democrat Jeff Merkley staged an overnight protest on the senate floor. He began speaking around 7 p.m. on April 4, lambasting his Republican colleagues over their refusal to hold a vote on Merrick Garland during the administration of President Obama. Merkley says he will continue to speak as long as he can.

Former President Barack Obama’s forsaken Supreme Court nominee is now being touted as an ideal candidate for FBI director from an unlikely advocate—a Republican senator.

Sen. Mike Lee, of Utah, tweeted Thursday that President Donald Trump, who sacked James Comey from his head position at the FBI earlier this week, should nominate former prosecutor and one-time SCOTUS nominee Judge Merrick Garland to replace the ousted FBI leader.

Senate Republicans refused to meet with Garland during his nomination process, essentially blocking him from consideration to fill the staunchly conservative Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat.

Trump’s pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed to the Supreme Court in April.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, also of Utah, reportedly concurs with Lee's appraisal of Garland.

“I suggested that [the White House] ought to consider him,” Hatch told reporters Thursday, according to The Hill. “I didn’t say they should just pick him. I know they’ve got some really excellent people, but I said put Merrick in the list too.”

He added that he thinks Garland is a “very fine fellow.”

The suggestion drew support from Democrats as well, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota, who added that a special prosecutor was also necessary in the wake of Comey's firing. A seperate tweet on her timeline says Garland as the FBI director "isn't going to happen," but values Republicans considering "consensus FBI candidates."

Others, like Sen. Brian Schatz, Hawaii, thought the proposal was comedically suspicious.

Garland comes from Lincolnwood, a suburb of Obama's adopted hometown of Chicago.