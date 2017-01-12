Reports: Fowler, Chapman Will Join Cubs at White House

When the Chicago Cubs visit the White House on Monday, a few familiar faces that have since signed with other teams will reunite with their old teammates in celebration of their 2016 World Series championship.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago, one of those players will be outfielder Dexter Fowler, who hit a leadoff home run in Game 7 of the World Series for the Cubs. Since the victory, Fowler has signed a free agent contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he confirmed via text message that he will be at the White House to meet with his former teammates and President Barack Obama on Monday.

Another former Cubs player will also be in attendance, as Jon Greenberg of The Athletic Chicago is reporting that closer Aroldis Chapman will be at the ceremony. Chapman, who pitched two innings in Game 7 and played a pivotal role throughout he playoff run, signed a free agent deal with the New York Yankees during the offseason.

The Cubs pushed for a quick meeting with the president after their championship, when manager Joe Maddon was invited to the White House during a call with President Obama. The Chicago-area resident wanted the team to visit before his time in the Oval Office expires next week, and with the team all together for Cubs Convention over the weekend at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, the Cubs have taken the opportunity to fly out to Washington for a ceremony with the outgoing Commander-in-Chief.