Nameberry has released its early list of the hottest baby names of 2017 and it appears things are taking a very different turn from 2016. According to the report, only one name continues to trend from the 2016 list -- Amara. The list was compiled by measuring which names saw the greatest rise in page views on Nameberry's website for the first month of 2017 compared with 2016. A larger official list is expected to be released in May. For now, see below for the top 20 names of the year so far.