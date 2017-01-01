The AHL is an ever-changing landscape when it comes to which teams are affiliated with which NHL clubs, and there are strong rumblings that the Chicago Wolves might have a new parent team next season.

According to a report in the Las Vegas Review Journal, the Wolves are in discussions with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights to be their AHL affiliate beginning in the 2017-18 season. The Wolves are currently affiliated with the St. Louis Blues, but that very well could change next season according to the paper.

Despite those reports, Wolves spokesman Lindsey Willhite dismissed the rumors in a statement.

“We have no comment on that rumor. We are affiliated with St. Louis and happy,” the statement read.

The Wolves have been affiliated with the Blues since the 2013-14 season, when the Winnipeg Jets changed affiliates following their move to Canada. That affiliation agreement appeared to be in some peril in Nov. 2016 when reports came out that the Blues were considering starting an expansion AHL club in Kansas City, with Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt Jr. rumored to be among those that would invest in such a team.

Bill Foley, the owner of the Golden Knights, has said that he wants to have an AHL affiliate team settled upon by the end of January, as the team looks to finish up preparations for their inaugural season in the 2017-18 campaign.