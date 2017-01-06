SPRINGFIELD, IL - FEBRUARY 09: The historic Illinois State Capitol building is seen February 9, 2007 in Springfield, Illinois. Sen. Barrack Obama (D-IL) has scheduled a rally February 10 at the Capitol building and is expected to announce that he will run for president in 2008. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Chicago City Treasurer Kurt Summers is reportedly mulling a run for governor next year, according to Politico.

According to the report, a top aide to Summers said the city treasurer has met with possible donors and potential staffers as he gears up for a prospective bid.

Summers joins a growing list of Democrats rumored to be considering a run against Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018. Earlier this week, Ald. Amaya Pawar became the first challenger to officially threw his hat in the ring, despite having little cash on hand for a campaign.

Chicago businessman Chris Kennedy, son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, is also preparing to challenge Rauner next year.

A spokesperson for Kennedy confirmed last month that the Democrat is planning an announcement on his candidacy this month, although details remain scarce. The source also confirmed to Ward Room that Kennedy has hired veteran political strategist Eric Adelstein.

The list of prospective Democratic gubernatorial candidates also includes billionaire J.B. Pritzker, former Gov. Pat Quinn, Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs, state Sen Daniel Biss and Rep. Cheri Bustos, among others.

Gearing up for his first reelection bid, Rauner dumped $50 million into his own campaign fund last month, marking the single largest political donation in the state’s history.