Report: Bulls Coach Fred Hoiberg on Hot Seat?

The Chicago Bulls have been scuffling as of late, and with the team still looking to find a jumpstart to get them going in the right direction, they could be looking at making a change at their coaching position.

That assertion was made by ESPN reporter Marc Stein in a column posted on Friday. Stein says that chatter throughout the NBA is that Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg could be on the hot seat in Chicago in just his second season on the job:

“Just to be clear: Hoiberg isn’t exactly alone in the crosshairs in Chicago. Thanks to a succession of underwhelming first round draft picks and a roster construction that has been questioned from the moment it materialized over the summer, fan frustration with the front office tag team of John Paxson and Gar Forman has never been more tangible, rising steadily since Rajon Rondo and then Dwyane Wade were signed as the marquee additions to a roster already light on proven perimeter threats to space the floor.”

Hoiberg is in his second season with the Bulls after signing a five year contract with the team before the 2015-16 season. Having three years left on the contract could be something that would save his situation in Chicago, but it’s unclear at this point whether it will be enough for the organization not to pull the trigger on a change.

One of the biggest criticisms of the Bulls’ roster is that it is lacking in athleticism, and Forman and Paxson bear the brunt of the responsibility for that. The counter-argument can be made that Hoiberg hasn’t adjusted to what he has and that his lack of imagination has hurt the Bulls, but whatever the situation’s fix is, it needs to come quickly if the team is going to make a run at a higher playoff seed in an overall weak Eastern Conference.