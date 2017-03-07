Café 5 Recipe: Chef Fabio Viviani's Sweet Corn Ravioli

COMING UP: Watch Fabio VivianI's full interview live on NBC 5 News at 11.
Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, owner of Siena Tavern in Chicago’s River North, stopped by Café 5 to discuss being inducted into the Chefs Hall of Fame by the Chicago Culinary Museum and share the recipe for his sweet corn ravioli.
Ingredients:
(for ravioli sauce and to finish the dish)
- ½ C Roasted Corn Kernels
- 1 C Chioddini Mushrooms
- 1 T Sliced Garlic
- 4 T Butter
- ½ C White Wine
- TT Truffle Oil
Directions:
- In a large pot filled halfway with salted water bring to a boil. Meanwhile in a large sautépan, melt butter, and cook garlic for one minute over high heat.
- Add mushrooms and corn. Sauté until mushrooms are tender, about three minutes. At this point start cooking the ravioli in the pasta water.
- Deglaze pan with white wine. Once wine is reduced, place ravioli in sauce, using a little bit of the pasta water to adjust the thickness of the sauce.
- Once ready, garnish with truffle oil and serve on desired plate.
