Café 5 Recipe: Chef Fabio Viviani's Sweet Corn Ravioli

Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, owner of Siena Tavern in Chicago’s River North, stopped by Café 5 to discuss being inducted into the Chefs Hall of Fame by the Chicago Culinary Museum and share the recipe for his sweet corn ravioli.

Ingredients:

(for ravioli sauce and to finish the dish)

½ C Roasted Corn Kernels

1 C Chioddini Mushrooms

1 T Sliced Garlic

4 T Butter

½ C White Wine

TT Truffle Oil

Directions: