'Real Fake' Sculpture Outside Trump Tower Partially Burned

A sculpture spelling out “REAL FAKE” outside Trump Tower in downtown Chicago partially burned Friday afternoon.

Police said an “unknown art sculpture” was on fire in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue in front of the high-end hotel about 3:18 p.m.

Police officers lingered around the chared fiberglass sculpture. Passersby stopped to take pictures with their cellphones.

Most of the damage was confined to top of the “A” in “FAKE.”

Detectives and the Chicago police Bomb and Arson Unit were investigating, police said.