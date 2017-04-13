Ravinia Adds New Headliners to Summer Lineup

Ravinia's star-studded 2017 summer lineup just got even bigger.
The months-long concert series will now feature Dashboard Confessional, The All-American Rejects, Buddy Guy, Esperanza Spalding and UB40.
The new headliners will join acts like John Legend, Aretha Franklin, Common, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, Tony Bennett and other performers on the summer calendar.
Tickets go on sale to the general public May 9.
The full lineup can be seen on Ravinia's calendar here, with some of the biggest acts on the schedule including the following:
JUNE
June 10: John Legend
June 16: Willie Nelson & Family
June 17: Aretha Franklin
June 18: “La La Land” in Concert
June 19: Sammy Hagar & The Circle
June 24: Common
JULY
July 2: The Beach Boys & The Temptations
July 6: Buddy Guy with special guest Booker T. Jones
July 7: Sheryl Crow
July 14 – 15: One Republic with Fitz and the Tantrums
July 16: Tchaikovsky Spectacular
July 17: Angela Hewitt
July 23: Andrew Bird joined by Esperanza Spalding
AUGUST
Aug. 4: Tony Bennett
Aug. 5: Darius Rucker
Aug. 11 – 12: Santana
August 15: Dashboard Confessional with The All-American Rejects
Aug. 18 – 20: “The Lord of the Rings” in Concert
Aug. 25: Alanis Morissette
Aug. 26 – 27: John Mellencamp
Aug. 28: Pentatonix
Aug. 29: Lifehouse and Switchfoot
SEPTEMBER
Sep. 1: Michael Bolton and Gladys Knight
Sep. 2: UB40
Sep. 9 – 10: Stevie Nicks
Sep. 15: Smokey Robinson
See the full schedule at ravinia.org/calendar.