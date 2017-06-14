In this Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks to reporters after meeting with legislative leaders during veto session in Springfield, Ill. Rauner says he'll meet with legislative leaders to negotiate a budget deal, and he's willing to include money he vetoed for Chicago Public Schools if it's part of a "comprehensive package."

It's been two weeks since the Illinois General Assembly adjourned -- and more than two years since lawmakers have reached a budget compromise, and Wednesday NBC 5 has learned Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected call lawmakers back to Springfield for a Special Session next week.

The governor's office says it will not comment, however sources tell NBC 5 Rauner will announce a Special Session to begin June 21 for every day through June 30th. The new fiscal year begins July 1st.

By the governor calling the Special Session -- the lawmakers would be paid $111 each day as well as 39 cents per mile to and from Springfield. The Chicago Tribune has estimated that adds up to costing taxpayers approximately 40-thousand dollars a day.

House Speaker Michael Madigan has said the lawmakers are in continuous session, there are no added costs to a continuous session.