It's been two weeks since the Illinois General Assembly adjourned -- and more than two years since lawmakers have reached a budget compromise, and Wednesday NBC 5 has learned Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected call lawmakers back to Springfield for a Special Session next week.
The governor's office says it will not comment, however sources tell NBC 5 Rauner will announce a Special Session to begin June 21 for every day through June 30th. The new fiscal year begins July 1st.
By the governor calling the Special Session -- the lawmakers would be paid $111 each day as well as 39 cents per mile to and from Springfield. The Chicago Tribune has estimated that adds up to costing taxpayers approximately 40-thousand dollars a day.
House Speaker Michael Madigan has said the lawmakers are in continuous session, there are no added costs to a continuous session.