A semi truck rolled over early Wednesday, closing the ramp from the Eisenhower Expressway to the Dan Ryan Expressway for several hours.

The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. on the ramp from the inbound lanes of I-290 to the outbound lanes of I-90/94, according to Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash, police said.

The ramp reopened shortly after 8 a.m., police said.