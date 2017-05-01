See Rainfall Totals for Across Chicago Area

Byron Miranda has the latest forecast update for the Chicago area.

A wet weekend brought flooding to parts of the Chicago area and Illinois, closing roads and threatening area rivers with rising water levels.

Some locations saw more than 5 inches of rain over the two days, with the highest totals reported LaSalle County.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for several counties across the area, which remained in place through Monday morning.

The governor of Illinois activated the State Emergency Operations Center Monday, saying rivers were swelling with water in some Illinois communities, causing flooding.

Precipitation totals by Monday morning were as follows:

Cook

Elk Grove Village: 5.20 in

Lemont: 4.18 in

Rogers Park: 1.5 SW 3.95 in

Hyde Park: 3.81 in

Rolling Meadows: 3.74 in

Worth: 3.74 in

Chicago Ridge: 3.63 in

Midway Coop: 3.59 in

Oak Lawn: 3.53 in

Harwood Heights: 3.50 in

Arlington Heights: 3.42 in

Brookfield: 3.41 in

Elk Grove Village: 3.38 in

Midlothian: 3.36 in

Chicago O'Hare: 3.28 in

Chicago Botanical Garden: 3.26 in

Riverside: 3.21 in

Park Ridge: 3.14 in

La Grange Park: 3.01 in

Golf: 2.99 in

Chicago Midway: 2.99 in

Palatine: 2.88 in

Indian Head Park: 2.87 in

Wheeling - Chi Exec Airport: 2.86 in

Barrington: 2.80 in

Rosemont: 2.67 in

Lakeview: 2.67 in

Flossmoor 1.2 ESE: 2.62 in

Homewood: 2.58 in

Flossmoor: 2.51 in

Navy Pier: 2.49 in

Orland Park: 2.46 in

Northbrook: 2.38 in

Alsip: 2.37 in

Chicago Heights: 1.90 in

Lansing Airport: 1.60 in

DeKalb

Somonauk: 3.87 in

Cortland 0.3 SSW: 2.59 in

DeKalb: 2.30 in

DeKalb Airport: 2.17 in

Sycamore: 1.46 in

DuPage







Carol Stream: 0.3 SSE 4.40 in

Downers Grove: 3.83 in

Naperville: 3.74 in

Willow Springs: 3.69 in

Warrenville: 3.69 in

Lisle: 3.56 in

Elmhurst: 2.0 SE 3.44 in

Westmont: 3.13 in

Dupage Airport: 3.13 in

Dupage Airport: 3.10 in

Oakbrook Terrace: 2.89 in

Westmont: 2.66 in

Grundy









Coal City: 4.57 in

Mazon: 4.02 in

Morris Airport: 3.73 in





Kane







Batavia: 3.87 in

Elgin: 3.57 in

Sugar Grove: 3.36 in

Batavia: 3.16 in

Sugar Grove - Aurora Airport: 3.02 in

Carpentersville: 3.00 in

Sleepy Hollow 2.96 in

Elburn: 2.81 in

Gilberts: 2.21 in

Hampshire: 1.91 in





LaSalle

Ottawa: 4.21 in

Peru: 4.74 in



Mendota: 3.42 in



Lake



Lake Zurich: 3.36 in

Riverwoods: 2.85 in

Bannockburn: 2.84 in

Highwood: 2.66 in

Lincolnshire: 2.60 in

Winthrop Harbor: 2.33

Deer Park: 1.62 in



McHenry





Wonder Lake: 1.75 in

Woodstock: 1.72 in

Hebron: 1.66 in

Spring Grove: 1.53 in

Harvard: 1.41 in





Will







Joliet: 4.21 in

Manhattan: 3.72 in

Homer Glen: 3.48 in

Joliet Airport: 3.15 in

Rockdale: 2.66 in

Shorewood: 2.60 in

Peotone: 1.92 in

Frankfort: 1.85 in





Winnebago

Rockford: 1.97 in

Roscoe: 1.67 in

Winnebago: 1.33 in

Though most of the storms moved out overnight, Monday will remain overcast and cool with a chance of an isolated shower.

Tuesday will see some sun, while the rest of the week looks cloudy as temperatures warm to the upper 50s, even reaching the 60s by the weekend.